Objective

Try to find out where the us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember XBRL element is defined, or if it is a proprietary element, and what it is used for. Looked into XBRL US List of Elements but there is no definition. There is NumberOfOperatingSegments but no gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember.

Please explain what it is and where it is defined.

Background

Looking at the XBRL document rfmd-20210403_htm.xml of the Qorvo (QRVO) 10-K For the fiscal year ended April 3, 2021.

us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember is defined in the context whose ID is "ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330".

<context id="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330">
<entity>
<identifier scheme="http://www.sec.gov/CIK">0001604778</identifier>

<segment>
<xbrldi:explicitMember dimension="srt:ConsolidationItemsAxis">us-gaap:OperatingSegmentsMember</xbrldi:explicitMember>
<xbrldi:explicitMember dimension="us-gaap:StatementBusinessSegmentsAxis">rfmd:MobileProductsMember</xbrldi:explicitMember>
</segment>

</entity>
<period>
<startDate>2018-04-01</startDate>
<endDate>2019-03-30</endDate>
</period>
</context>

The context "ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" is referenced from two placed via contextRef.

<us-gaap:Revenues 
  contextRef="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" 
  decimals="-3" 
  id="***" 
  unitRef="usd"
>
2197660000
</us-gaap:Revenues>
...
<us-gaap:OperatingIncomeLoss contextRef="ia623af67dd904a10a19f7901ffd52673_D20180401-20190330" decimals="-3" id="***" unitRef="usd">
558990000
</us-gaap:OperatingIncomeLoss>

Which corresponds to the revenue and operating income/loss for the MP business unit in the 10-K below.

  • MP business unit

We have two reportable segments: Mobile Products ("MP") and Infrastructure and Defense Products ("IDP"). MP is a global supplier of cellular, Ultra Wideband 802.15.4z ("UWB") and Wi-Fi solutions for a variety of applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and Internet of Things ("IoT"). IDP is a global supplier of radio frequency ("RF"), system-on-a-chip ("SoC") and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive and IoT.

enter image description here

