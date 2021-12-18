My base salary is approximately £110,000 and I also get an annual bonus of approximately £30,000 paid in January.

This December my employer gave out a flat bonus amount of £750 grossed up, so I was expecting my December take home pay to be £750 higher than my normal monthly take home pay. In fact it was about £150 higher than normal. Looking at my payslip, there is a line on the "credits" side to add £750 and then a "tax sub" and "NI sub" of £516 and £26 respectively. On the "deductions" side, however, the NI deduction is £26 higher than normal as expected but the tax deduction is £1100 more than normal, which accounts for the £600 difference between what I was expecting and what I received.

My tax code was 1055L for the first few months of the tax year then switched to 810T Week1/Month1 in the summer (I assume this is the point at which my income flipped over some boundary) for most of the year. On my December payslip however it is listed as K1032 Week1/Month1 and I don't understand what this means (I've read the page about tax codes but it doesn't shed a lot of light!).

If it makes any difference to anything I submitted my tax return for 2020/21 during December, from which I ended up owing £3300 which I was intending to pay electronically by 31st Jan. I did not tick the box to stop them trying to collect it through my tax code, but as it is more than £3000 owed I did not think they would do that. My self assessment online account still shows the £3300 owed.

Does anyone understand what is going on here?