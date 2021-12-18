0

My base salary is approximately £110,000 and I also get an annual bonus of approximately £30,000 paid in January.

This December my employer gave out a flat bonus amount of £750 grossed up, so I was expecting my December take home pay to be £750 higher than my normal monthly take home pay. In fact it was about £150 higher than normal. Looking at my payslip, there is a line on the "credits" side to add £750 and then a "tax sub" and "NI sub" of £516 and £26 respectively. On the "deductions" side, however, the NI deduction is £26 higher than normal as expected but the tax deduction is £1100 more than normal, which accounts for the £600 difference between what I was expecting and what I received.

My tax code was 1055L for the first few months of the tax year then switched to 810T Week1/Month1 in the summer (I assume this is the point at which my income flipped over some boundary) for most of the year. On my December payslip however it is listed as K1032 Week1/Month1 and I don't understand what this means (I've read the page about tax codes but it doesn't shed a lot of light!).

If it makes any difference to anything I submitted my tax return for 2020/21 during December, from which I ended up owing £3300 which I was intending to pay electronically by 31st Jan. I did not tick the box to stop them trying to collect it through my tax code, but as it is more than £3000 owed I did not think they would do that. My self assessment online account still shows the £3300 owed.

Does anyone understand what is going on here?

  • Have you changed jobs, either before the 810T or K1032 W1/M1 codes started? Did HMRC write to you about the new codes?
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    37 mins ago
  • I have not changed jobs. The last letter I had from HMRC was about the change from 1055L to 810T, they have not (yet) written to me about the change to K1032.
    – Bob
    32 mins ago
  • I don’t know the answer, but you could try asking the payroll people in your work. Certainly in my work they are always very helpful and can explain why certain things have fallen out the way they have.
    – Vicky
    23 mins ago
  • Did the letter explain about the reason for W1/M1? That only usually occurs when they have lost track of all your cumulative income for the year so far. You might also be able to find a letter about the K tax code in your HMRC online account. That code explains most of the extra deduction, so understanding how they go to it is fundamental.
    – GS - Apologise to Monica
    19 mins ago

