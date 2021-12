I am new to Funding. Like I want to start acquisition of funds for my startup. It is actually a Fintech Startup. I just need some clarification here. Its Pre-Seed stage at this point. So being Pre-Seed, I want to ask if it a must I have a working solution with users before I start applying for Funding or Do I work on a demo to make a Presentation first before applying for Funding?

Please I need some clarification on this point as few things are getting me a bit confused here.