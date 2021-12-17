WHAT IS PAYMENT ON ACCOUNT AND HOW TO PAY YOUR TAX BILL?

[As a self-employed worker, your first tax bill is likely to be due on the 31st January that falls after the end of your first tax year (which runs until 5th April)

That’s where self assessment payment on account comes in. It applies to UK tax payers where less than 80% of your income has tax deducted at source. What that means is the tax deducted from your income before you receive it, an example being where an employer pays an employee under the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) system.

What is payment on account? This means the first instalment is due on the same day you submit your Self Assessment tax return and clear your bill for the previous year, so it’s important you have enough money set aside.

It’s the system for settling tax owed from the tax return. Payment is spread over two instalments during the year and is calculated based on the previous year’s tax bill. They’re due in two instalments – the deadlines are 31 January and 31 July.

It works on the basis whereby you make an advance tax payment in part. Payment on account applies, potentially, to people in the UK self assessment system.

This is designed to prevent you from being indebted to HMRC. In the event that the tax liability is greater than the previous year, a further balancing payment may also be required.

This may all sound simple but there are many aspects and rules. That’s why we’ve put this post together, to give you a thorough understanding of this process because it can get quite complicated.]1