Here is the situation:

Suppose a person owes a credit card company $10,000, can't pay it any longer, and after 6 months, the credit card company decides to charge off this credit card. Suppose that person has a car that was paid off a long time ago. The car is not related to the credit card at all. The person has never used the credit card to pay for the car in any way. The value of the car is now about $5,000. Location: Texas, USA. After the charge off happens, suppose the creditor (debt collection agency) can successfully obtain a court-order to put a lien on the car.

Question:

In this case, can the debt collection agency also take away the car ?

Or is it true that the creditor can put the lien on the car, but can't take away the car ?