Can someone tell me how to calculate these fibonacci extension values?

For example, this extension is from 300.50 to 89.29.

Now, when I look at the .786 or .618 values, I figured you just multiply .786 or .618 times 300.50 to get those values, which according to the extension is 255.30 and 219.81.

But, if you multiply .786 x 300.50 you get 236.19 and 300.50 x .618 = 185.71.

Can someone tell me how to get those values calculated by the extension?

Thanks.