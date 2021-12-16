I have an LLC that doesn't make money, and I have a full-time job. I'm considering having part of my income from my employer go to my personal bank account (to save for retirement), and the rest go to my LLCs bank account so I can 1) potentially keep some as savings for the LLC for future growth, and 2) use to pay myself for daily expenses, rent, etc. Eventually if the LLC becomes profitable and I leave my job I can keep this arrangement and won't have to reshuffle bank accounts.

The sum of payments to myself from the LLC plus the sum of payments directly from my employer to my retirement savings account total the same amount as what's paid from my employer in the first place, so tax liability is presumably the same.

Complications I'm worried about: Double-taxation. Looking shady.

Is there anything wrong with this idea?