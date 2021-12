It is theoretically possible that with zero income like that you may qualify for Medi-Cal. However there are more conditions than just income. Some that might apply are:

The income considered is not just your income but anyone in your household. If a spouse or partner earns money you probably won't qualify. Any income will count. If you are earning money from investments then they are considered income. You also don't qualify if you have assets over $2000 (for one person). House, car and some insurances are exempt, but any other savings are going to disqualify you

The intention is to cover those who can't afford it. If you can afford to pay your bills, you probably won't qualify.

If you still think you qualify, read the detailed qualification requirements