I read that Li-Cycle (LICY), a Li-ion battery recycling company, is increasing the size of a large recycling plant. To do this:

The Company estimates that the Hub will require a total capital investment of approximately $485 million (+/-15%), which can be funded from existing balance sheet cash.

Source: https://finance.yahoo.com/news/li-cycle-upsize-capacity-first-111500266.html

What does "existing balance sheet cash" mean in this context? According to Benzinga as well as Google Finance, they had $2.4 million in cash and cash equivalents as of 2021 July.

What is this "existing balance sheet cash" that they can tap for the needed $482.6 million?