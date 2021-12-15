I have student loans totaling $14,000. I began repayment 9 years ago, but took deferment while in grad school for about 18 months, and then CARES act automatically put my loan into forbearance in March 2019, so I have another period of 22 months without payment. Do both of these periods count against my repayments required for PSLF? The PSLF waiver FAQ says, "Under the new, temporary rules, any prior period of repayment will count as a qualifying payment, regardless of loan program, repayment plan, or whether the payment was made in full or on time." Is deferment or Covid forbearance a 'period of repayment'?

(I am 2 months from the 10 years public service employment requirement.)

Am I one year, three years, or five years from qualifying?

https://studentaid.gov/announcements-events/pslf-limited-waiver#new-payment-rules