Company is moving to a poorly rated 401k provider.

If I keep the money in company 401k I can take advantage of dollar cost averaging with poor fund choices.

If I rollover to an IRA I can invest as I like (Testla, BitCoin, AI portfolio options, whatever), but no dollar cost averaging - just a pot of money.

Weekly paycheck will still go to company 401k provider, but will start at $0.

Is dollar cost averaging always a better option?