Others have answered the "can they go after my daughter" half of the question (tl;dr: only if she co-signed). I'll address the "what should I do" half here.

Be proactive!

Assuming you have federal student loans, there are a bunch of options that might be available, including reduced payments, deferment, or forbearance. This site has more info, including contact details.

From what I've heard anecdotally, the federal student loan people (and, weirdly, IRS people) will typically bend over backwards to figure out a plan that works for both the student and the government, if you're proactive. Contact the student loan people before you miss a(nother?) payment and ask them to help you figure out what your options are.

Even if you have private student loans, the loaning entity is likely to prefer working out a payment plan that works for both of you than for you to just not pay and hope for the best. It's not as good a position to be in, but the worst they can do is whatever they were going to do if you just didn't make payments.