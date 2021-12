I’m 60 years old. Got my masters degree finally. Now i cannot find a job. No one would hire me. I applied 1000 applications. Still no luck. I have $10,000 student loan. How to handle this? I live with my daughter in her house and she provides for me.

Question: will the government come after my daughter to pay for me? What will happen if I don’t pay? What is the best course of actions?