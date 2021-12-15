This is an oversimplified scenario:

I have a mortgage with a monthly payment of $1,000 and it is due on the 1st of every month. There is no prepayment penalty. The interest rate is 4% and the loan is 30 years. On January 1st, I have a disposable fund of $1,000.

I am considering doing the following:

On January 1st, make the payment for January and February with this $1,000 disposable fund in addition to my normal mortgage payment. Now my next mortgage payment is due on March 1st. Then on February 1st, I pay $1,000 as the payment for March. On March 1st, I pay $1,000 as the payment for April, etc. I keep making the payment one month earlier than the due date until I need my $1,000. Then I will simply skip one month's payment and start making payment on the due date.

Is this a good strategy? Will it work as a "Demand Saving Deposit" which will generate 4% annual interest for me and I can get my money back any time? Does this strategy have any problems?