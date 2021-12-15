The HOA we are dealing with charged an NSF (Non Sufficient Fund) Fee and said they weren't able to cash the money order and since this is regarding a payment due in September, they have since shredded the money order pertaining to that time period (documents after 30 days aren't kept apparently).

The money order was actually an older money order (over a year ago) but we never used it and the issuer said that money orders don't expire and act like real money so it can be used anytime so that is why we used it.

Now we are told that its gone and no longer in the recipient's possession. What do we do about the money we used to make the money order?