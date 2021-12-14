To my understanding of S-Corps in the US, at the end of the year all money left in the corporate account is "profit." This money is distributed to the owners who pay income taxes on it.

I get invoices paid on the 15th. They're too late to draw payroll for that month (paid twice a month, 1st and 15th) so informally they're earmarked for next month. For the invoice paid Dec 15th, this means money earmarked for payroll in January is sitting in the account on Dec 31st.

Do I have to pay income tax on it just to pay income+fica on it when it eventually pays out in January? Or is there a way to mark it as "not profit" for the sake of taxes?