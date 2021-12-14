When contributing to a Roth 401(k), you get taxed on it immediately.

Not exactly... You are not "taxed" on a Roth contribution. You're taxed on your income. The difference is that you don't get a deduction for Roth contributions, unlike a Traditional 401(k). So you'd have the same problem if your withholdings were wrong and you contributed to a traditional 401(k) instead of a Roth.

So what happens when the company withholds too much or too little tax for a Roth 401(k)?

You'll possibly get a refund (if they withhold too much) or have a tax bill (if they withhold too little). It all depends on what your total taxable income is and how many exemptions you claim on your W-4. The amount withheld is calculated based on your income for the period (minus deductions) and extrapolated out to a year. Often times it is wrong and you need to adjust your exemptions or face either a large refund or a large bill, neither of which are ideal.

If they overestimate your income, when/how do you get a refund?

When you file your taxes (plus time for processing).

If they underestimate your income, when/how are you liable for paying it?

When you file your taxes (plus time for processing).