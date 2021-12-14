0

When contributing to a Roth 401(k), you get taxed on it immediately.

But we know that, in general, your company won't know your exact tax rate and brackets; it'll only have an approximation—that's why so many people get refunds (or make payments) when they file their taxes exactly.

So what happens when the company withholds too much or too little tax for a Roth 401(k)?
If they overestimate your income, when/how do you get a refund?
If they underestimate your income, when/how are you liable for paying it?

  • Is there a significance to the Roth 401(k) part of the question, or is this a general question about reconciling the employer withholdings with the total tax and payment due/refund due calculations on Form 1040?
    – user662852
    56 mins ago
When contributing to a Roth 401(k), you get taxed on it immediately.

Not exactly... You are not "taxed" on a Roth contribution. You're taxed on your income. The difference is that you don't get a deduction for Roth contributions, unlike a Traditional 401(k). So you'd have the same problem if your withholdings were wrong and you contributed to a traditional 401(k) instead of a Roth.

So what happens when the company withholds too much or too little tax for a Roth 401(k)?

You'll possibly get a refund (if they withhold too much) or have a tax bill (if they withhold too little). It all depends on what your total taxable income is and how many exemptions you claim on your W-4. The amount withheld is calculated based on your income for the period (minus deductions) and extrapolated out to a year. Often times it is wrong and you need to adjust your exemptions or face either a large refund or a large bill, neither of which are ideal.

If they overestimate your income, when/how do you get a refund?

When you file your taxes (plus time for processing).

If they underestimate your income, when/how are you liable for paying it?

When you file your taxes (plus time for processing).

The reason for under/over withholding doesn't matter. Whether the net funds went to your bank account or some went to a Roth or to a charity the company pushes employees to donate to.

The April Tax form is where it all gets reconciled. Where you calculate the exact 'taxable income' and 'tax due'. The difference between taxes paid that year and tax due is either owed or refunded.

