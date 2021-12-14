During Cyber Monday I was searching for a specific camera as a gift for a family member. I found it available at a merchant I had not heard of before for around $100; $25 cheaper than Amazon. Said merchant uses Paypal for payment processing, so I felt comfortable making the purchase. Said merchant is unaffiliated (as far as I could tell) with Amazon.

My card was charged the listed price, and a week later the camera I ordered arrived, but in an Amazon box sealed with Amazon tape. Several days after that I received a second camera (the same exact item) also in an Amazon box. It's been almost a week but the seller never contacted me to ask anything about the extra item.

My fist instinct was to contact the seller about the erroneously sent item and return it, but the fact both items arrived in Amazon boxes gave me pause. Had they contacted me to return the second item I could think of a few ways that could be a scam, but since they haven't I'm uncertain. What is the best way to proceed?