I'm a citizen and resident of Turkey. I keep some money in the US. Mostly invested via popular US brokerage firms and banks.

Does anyone know what would happen to my money in the US if WW3 starts or if political position of Turkey gets worse?

Turkey is part of NATO but that didn't stop US from sanctioning a few officials of Turkey last year due to S-400 stuff.

I looked into what happened to ordinary Japanese people who invested in US during WW2. I couldn't figure out if their money was frozen or taken by the US.