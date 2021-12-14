Closed. This question needs to be more . This question needs to be more focused . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it focuses on one problem only by editing this post. Closed 21 hours ago. This post was edited and submitted for review 1 hour ago. Improve this question

I'm a citizen and resident of Turkey. I keep some money in the US. Mostly invested via popular US brokerage firms and banks.

Turkey is part of NATO but that didn't stop US from partially sanctioning Turkey last year due to S-400 stuff. Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and its defense officials were sanctioned.

I looked into what happened to ordinary Japanese people who invested in US during WW2. I couldn't figure out if their money was frozen or taken by the US.

Is US going to steal my money if there's a political conflict between US and my country?