I'm a citizen and resident of Turkey. I keep some money in the US. Mostly invested via popular US brokerage firms and banks.

Turkey is part of NATO but that didn't stop US from partially sanctioning Turkey last year due to S-400 stuff. Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and its defense officials were sanctioned.

I looked into what happened to ordinary Japanese people who invested in US during WW2. I couldn't figure out if their money was frozen or taken by the US.

Is US going to steal my money if there's a political conflict between US and my country?

  • 1
    "Past performance is not indicative of future results" applies here as well.
    – chepner
    23 hours ago
    I think this might be a bit too broad to answer in a useful way without a lot of guessing and speculation, including what the questions actually mean. It can range from "your investments might preform [well/poorly] due to [insert war-related reasons]" to "your assets will be seized because you, personally, have been labelled a war criminal". Can you be more specific about the scenarios you're concerned about?
    – yoozer8
    23 hours ago
  • @yoozer8 money.stackexchange.com/questions/146911/…
    – jpowed
    22 hours ago
Don't worry.

There are demonstrated cases where due to war assets of some investors were lost. For example, Finland was allied with Nazi Germany in World War 2, and started an assault against Soviet Union. Needless to say, Finland lost the war. Surprisingly, Finland managed to stay independent. However, Soviet Union imposed that all German-owned assets in Finland had to be given to them. So German investors lost their assets.

However, your situation isn't the same. Turkey is allied with United States. Therefore, about the only way for you to lose your assets if Turkey becomes the next Germany, and attacks some other country, and United States fights along with Turkey, losing the war, when the winner could dictate that all Turkish-owned assets in United States would be lost.

This would require United States losing the war. That ain't happening. United States has nukes. If United States loses, the entire planet loses.

  • The question seems to be more about what the US might do with the OP's money, rather than will the US lose control of the money.
    – chepner
    23 hours ago
  • @chepner But it isn't an issue. As I said, US is allied with Turkey. Because of this, it's extremely unlikely that US would seize the assets.
    – juhist
    23 hours ago
  • Do you know if this alliance is strong and if it would be long lasting? US appears to be allied with Turkey, but US partially sanctioned Turkey last year due to S-400 stuff. Turkey was kicked out of the F-35 program and its defense officials were sanctioned.
    – jpowed
    22 hours ago
  • Don't put all your money into US stocks, then. In my portfolio, the share of US stocks is only 19%. I underweigh US because many US tech companies have a ridiculous valuation.
    – juhist
    22 hours ago

