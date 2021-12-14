Each year, I find that the premiums on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace increase on my chosen plans by a large amount. Since I qualify for maximum assistance when I choose a plan, when a 1% increase or 5% increase occurs on average this translates in a premium increase that appears to me as 100% or 200%. E.g., if my premium is $1000 and I get assistance is at $900, I pay $100 for a premium, but if there is a 10% increase than the subsequent year my premium goes up to $1100 with $900 assistance and I pay $200. From $1000 to $1100 doesn't sound bad but for someone who actually needs the assistance on a fixed low income, $100 to $200 is a huge increase.

What I don't understand is why every year my previously chosen insurance plan goes up like I described above but then there is always a new option that is closer to my price range but then that option goes up the following year as well.

Could this be inflation? Is it possible that the new cheaper plans offer less healthcare than the one that was just increased? Is there a rule in the marketplace doctrine that requires that there at least be one insurance plan that is cheaper than the maximum assistance allowed? After over a decade of this law, the questions are adding up and I'm pretty sure there is a general confusion of what dictates the marketplace options and prices.