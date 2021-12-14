I was crunching some numbers on my own and realized its hard to understand the premium increases in healthcare marketplace for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without understanding some trends. One trend I was interested in was understanding how the population chooses their healthcare maybe in the form of a distribution chart (much like a pie chart) of how the population breakdown in their choices of healthcare Year to Year. For example,

A chart that breaks down population choices year-to-year by the following:

Employer Funded Healthcare Marketplace coverage

0-50% government assistance max

51%-100% government assistance max

0% government assistance max

Uninsured

Opted to pay penalty

Unaccounted

Medicaid or other method for coverage not listed above (maybe this is a larger list that is a few bullet points).

Is there any resource out there that keeps tabs on the above? Main impetus of this question arises from reading headlines like "X.X% rate increased for all silver plans" etc., which is hard to know how to really consume that information without having a better overall perspective of current trends.