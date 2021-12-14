just out of curiosity, I would like to know how ETFs that consist stocks from various stock exchanges are priced. For example, if there exists an ETF that contain Apple (U.S.), Tencent (HK), and Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc (UK), how is the ETF being priced if listed in NYSE? NAV might not reflect true value of the ETF since the asset changes price in different time + also due to FX rates. May I know how the ETF can be priced in this case?

Real life example that is the closest to my question would be asking about the pricing method of VT (Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF). Thanks in advance.