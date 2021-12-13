0

I own stocks and ETFs in my taxable brokerage account at Vanguard, and these securities generate taxable dividend income every year, which is a problem. How do I fix it?

It was a bad idea on my part: instead of ETFs, I should have bought mutual funds. Also, it's better to keep dividend-paying stocks in a Roth IRA account.

Now I'm trying to fix this problem. Here's a list of options that I've considered:

  • Convert Vanguard ETFs to Vanguard mutual funds. This is not possible without selling the ETFs, which is a taxable event.
  • Transfer stocks to my Roth IRA. This is also not possible, as far as I know.
  • Take a year off. If my wages were low enough, I could convert about 40k of capital gains tax-free, but this is not an option for me right now.
Improve this question

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.