I own stocks and ETFs in my taxable brokerage account at Vanguard, and these securities generate taxable dividend income every year, which is a problem. How do I fix it?
It was a bad idea on my part: instead of ETFs, I should have bought mutual funds. Also, it's better to keep dividend-paying stocks in a Roth IRA account.
Now I'm trying to fix this problem. Here's a list of options that I've considered:
- Convert Vanguard ETFs to Vanguard mutual funds. This is not possible without selling the ETFs, which is a taxable event.
- Transfer stocks to my Roth IRA. This is also not possible, as far as I know.
- Take a year off. If my wages were low enough, I could convert about 40k of capital gains tax-free, but this is not an option for me right now.