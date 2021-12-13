This a question I have been trying to find an answer to in these last months, and don't seem to find an answer. My curiosity is simple: what are decent premiums for the products mentioned in the title, and what to stay away from?

For example: at this moment, the best price that I could get 100g silver bars, for example, is at a ~13% premium against the spot price. Is that good for 100g bars? What about 250g, 500g, 1000g?

I assume coins should have a bigger margin, since they are smaller and look like more work for the minter than a bar. I bought some britannias 1oz at around 19-20% premium. Is that fair enough?

Thanks in advance!