0

This a question I have been trying to find an answer to in these last months, and don't seem to find an answer. My curiosity is simple: what are decent premiums for the products mentioned in the title, and what to stay away from?

For example: at this moment, the best price that I could get 100g silver bars, for example, is at a ~13% premium against the spot price. Is that good for 100g bars? What about 250g, 500g, 1000g?

I assume coins should have a bigger margin, since they are smaller and look like more work for the minter than a bar. I bought some britannias 1oz at around 19-20% premium. Is that fair enough?

Thanks in advance!

Improve this question
New contributor
prototorpedo is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

prototorpedo is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.