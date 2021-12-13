I graduated from university a few years ago. I still have a huge student loan to pay. It's so big I started wondering how it happened. I've been diagnosed with a disability (minor dyslexia) and as such I was registered with the schools disability office. I recall the office manager told me I got funding for tutors which I did use for a while. I was under the impression that this was ultimately no cost to me. As an aside, some tutors were so low quality I ended up not using them even if they were free.

I'm wondering, is there someway I can double check the paper work to make sure the cost of the tutors wasn't somehow added to my student loan balance? I think it was that being diagnosed as disabled automatically made me eligible for a bursary and I'm wondering if something got messed up with the paper work. Does anyone know what I'm talking about and can fill in the details? To my recollection the student loan money got deposited into my bank account, but I'm not sure about the bursary. Could the disability office applied for a loan or bursary for me?