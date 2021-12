According to the Investopedia articles, all look to be Total assets - Total liabilities . Then are they the same?

Investopedia: Book Value

The book value of a company is the net difference between that company's total assets and total liabilities

Investopedia: Shareholder Equity (SE)

Shareholder equity (SE) is the owner's claim after subtracting total liabilities from total assets.

