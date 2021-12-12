0

I’m planning to invest some money in stocks but I’m not familiar with the services and guarantees available. I have a couple of questions:

  • do all services buy the stock for your name or do they buy it and proxy it to you? In other words do you really own the stock?
  • what happens if for any reason they close your account or go bankrupt? Are there any regulations in effect that no matter what happens, you’re able to get your money?
  • which are the most trusted services which allow EU citizens to register?
  • can you switch provider by transfering your stocks to a different one or you need to sell, switch, then buy?

Thank you!

