I’m planning to invest some money in stocks but I’m not familiar with the services and guarantees available. I have a couple of questions:
- do all services buy the stock for your name or do they buy it and proxy it to you? In other words do you really own the stock?
- what happens if for any reason they close your account or go bankrupt? Are there any regulations in effect that no matter what happens, you’re able to get your money?
- can you switch provider by transfering your stocks to a different one or you need to sell, switch, then buy?
Thank you!