Sorry for posting 2 questions in a day here.

I am new to finance, and I´m really enjoying learning.

So I´ve covered the 1st topic of Financial Maths which is the TVM (but didn´t dive deep because my school finance subject is very basic).

Now I´m learning on my own, and I want to know what´s the next topic I should learn?

Note that I don´t want to learn the theory part, just the math, because I even bought the TI BA II Plus Pro. I´m going to learn through YT and Internet so any useful links will be appreciated.

Thank you!

