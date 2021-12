Hello thanks for helping me!

Here's the problem

You are told that if you invest $11,000 per year for 23 years (all payments made at the end of each year) you will have accumulated $366,000 at the end of the period. What annual rate of return is the investment offering?

This is how far I've come with the problem: 366000/11000=((1+r)^23-1)/r

I don't know what to do next.

Thank you!