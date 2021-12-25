You need to decide if your goal is to have your hypothetically broken-up partner end up with things accounted for as if she had been an emotionally uninvolved roommate/investor all along, or if you want to extend some financial support to her while you live together that you will never claw back. Your question is not clear on this.

One thing that may help is to think about what you would do if you rented rather than owned your home. Would you split the rent 50/50 (because you equally share the benefits of living there) or would you do it "based on our incomes"?

will start paying a percentage of the mortgage (based on our incomes)

Given that you're planning for her to acquire a dynamically calculated ownership share of your home, and assuming you intend to treat her financially on an "unemotional" basis, this income-based split is fundamentally arbitrary. Whatever amount she contributes, you will end up compensating for in the end. So arguably it should be her choice how much to invest in your home (and hence how much of a share to acquire), like other investments. And if you never break up, and become a permanent "what's mine is yours" couple, then it won't matter who paid what because it's all in the same bucket anyway.

A source of confusion in questions like this is that people have multiple roles. Taking the unemotional viewpoint: You start as a homeowner, mortgage debtor, landlord, and tenant (your half of the use of the home, you effectively rent from yourself). Your partner starts as a tenant. As your partner acquires increasing ownership of the home (assuming she pays you more than what her "fair" share of market rent would be), she also becomes a partial homeowner and partial landlord, which changes the net rent payment. However, unless you additionally agree to lend money between yourselves (which you don't mention), she does not become a debtor or creditor.

A good approach is to first consider all the roles separately, decide what's fair in each, and then net the payments out.

The main thing that seems odd about your proposal is that, by turning the entire amount she pays into ownership of the home, it assumes that her rent should be zero. She doesn't yet own half the home and presumably won't for a long while, but she will enjoy half the benefits of living there in the meantime, and you don't mention charging her for that. However, it is not clear if this is an intentional decision. Perhaps, if you ponder further, it may be the rent that you actually feel like splitting based on income.