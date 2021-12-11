My partner is moving in with me, and will start paying a percentage of the mortgage (based on our incomes). I already bought the house before we met each other so both the house and the mortgage are in my name. We want to make sure to keep track of everything in case we do decide to go our separate ways.

We've done a taxation on the house to determine the value of the house the moment that she starts also investing in it. It will be easy to keep track of how much she has invested in total, but we're struggling to find a good way to deal with the house increasing or decreasing in value.

One idea that I had was to take into account the moment in time that the money was invested. So for example (using simplified numbers):

She moves in on 01-01-22 and she moves out on 01-01-23 (so exactly one year)

Each month she invests €100 net.

The value of the house at 01-01-22 is €100,000

The value of the house at 01-01-23 is €200,000

We calculate the worth of the house at each month by linear interpolation

01-01-22 => €100,000

01-02-22 => €108,333

01-03-22 => €116,666

etc

Then we calculate the percentage that the house has increased in that month

01-01-22 => 200%

01-02-22 => 191%

01-03-22 => 183%

etc

Finally we can calculate the current value of the investment

01-01-22 => €100 * 200% = €200

01-02-22 => €100 * 191% = €191

01-03-22 => €100 * 183% = €183

etc

This would result in her total investment at 01-01-23 having a value of €1,714.59. So this way she would benefit from increases in the value of the house, while also keeping it fair when the value decreases.

Is this an idea that makes sense, or is it really stupid? Or are there better ways to do this fairly?