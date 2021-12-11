-1

I read that some homeowner's insurance protects personal property including cryptocurrency. If my cryptocurrency is hacked and stolen, I may want to make a claim. What insurance company sells such a product? (I called a couple big companies, but they said their policies excluded cryptocurrency.)

Improve this question
New contributor
WarrenU is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • Cash and cash-like products are basically always limited to relatively small amounts. I predict you will not find any insurance for crypto (or cash) at home - who would take the risk of covering untraceable millions or billions being stolen? (You could just claim ten billions were stolen, and they pay??)
    – Aganju
    46 mins ago
  • Seems odd that you could have read this, but there was no mention of carriers. Lloyd’s of London apparently now offers insurance for online crypto wallets, but that’s not homeowner’s. See lloyds.com/about-lloyds/media-centre/press-releases/…
    – Michael Tracy
    9 secs ago

Your Answer

WarrenU is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.