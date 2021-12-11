I read that some homeowner's insurance protects personal property including cryptocurrency. If my cryptocurrency is hacked and stolen, I may want to make a claim. What insurance company sells such a product? (I called a couple big companies, but they said their policies excluded cryptocurrency.)
Cash and cash-like products are basically always limited to relatively small amounts. I predict you will not find any insurance for crypto (or cash) at home - who would take the risk of covering untraceable millions or billions being stolen? (You could just claim ten billions were stolen, and they pay??)– Aganju46 mins ago
Seems odd that you could have read this, but there was no mention of carriers. Lloyd’s of London apparently now offers insurance for online crypto wallets, but that’s not homeowner’s. See lloyds.com/about-lloyds/media-centre/press-releases/…– Michael Tracy9 secs ago