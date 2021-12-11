I'm trying to figure out how to use correctly NPV formula

which is given by the formula

NPV= Rt/(1+i)^t

where: Rt=Net cash inflow-outflows during a single period t i=Discount rate or return that could be earned in alternative investments t=Number of timer periods ​

I'm wondering how can I possibly use that formula being in front of a stock's financial sheet (e.g. on yahoo finance looking Apple stock sheet)

I know that:

i (discount rate) can be approximately estimated over 10-y Treasury yield + some % points.

t (period) can be assumed as number of years

Rt ? What Should I use as Cash flow? Cash flow per share? over TTM? or LFY? or

From my understandings the NPV value should be then compared to the actual stock price to understand its intrinsic value. That's why I'm thinking on using Cashflow per share.

Any recommendation on how to use and apply correctly the formula over a stock financial report is very welcome.