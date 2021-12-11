I have the following case:

However, when I do the balance sheet, I get different results in total assets ($213,000) and total liabilities and equity ($208,000). I calculated the net income to get to the retained earnings of this year, which are the retained earnings of last year plus net income (the company doesn't pay dividends).

What am I doing wrong? Attached are the balance sheet and income statement that I calculated. In the non current liabilities part, there are no non current liabilities.

Does it have to do with how I calculated the net income? Or how I recorded depreciation?

Thank you so much!