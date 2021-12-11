I have just notice that back in October 2015, the ENDV stock was worth something around 80-100 dollars according to its adjusted close price (i.e. the one that google and yahoo finance show). However the not adjusted close price was around 0.08-0.1. A hundredth factor difference! What is the cause for that?

Today's price of the stock is 0.017, in terms of order of magnitude, similar to the the the not-adjusted price. If I had 100 dollar in 2015 in the company would I have now 0.017 dollars or is there something am I missing?