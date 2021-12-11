0

so what factors affect the profit margins for a firm that only dues manufacturing please?

I only got Tax so far? Can’t think of any ones for manufacturing firm?? Could gross margin affect it too?

Thanks

Improve this question
1
  • 1
    "Quant finance" is not the right forum for this. "Personal Finance and Money" would be better but it tends to close "accounting" questions. If you give more context about why you're asking (e.g. evaluating companies for investing) it may help keep your question opan.
    – D Stanley
    9 hours ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy