I need help with filing form line 6 form 1040. we live in uk.

my husband work as contractor for short term and he need to get pay through his own company. after few months it didnt work out and become employee again and had to close the company

He had capital gain of small amount and we do not need to pay tax in uk as it is under threshold. it was reported as capital gain in form 1040 line 6.

do we need schedule D or any other form ??

thanks