Help me understand the below mentioned example mentioned on one of the website as an explanation for capital adequacy ratio

Below is an example mentioned on the site: For example, suppose bank ABC has $10 million in tier-1 capital and $5 million in tier-two capital. It has loans that have been weighted and calculated as $50 million. The capital adequacy ratio of bank ABC is 30% ($10 million + $5 million) / $50 million). Therefore, this bank has a high capital adequacy ratio and is considered to be safer. As a result, Bank ABC is less likely to become insolvent if unexpected losses occur.

Doubt: Why the bank has good capital adequacy ratio when the Tier 1 Capital+Tier 2 capital is $15 million dollar which is way lesser than $50 million? Shouldn't it be more than the risk weighted assets? When I saw this I felt bank has really less capital as compared to the risk weighted assets. I felt a good ratio would be more than 100%

