I don't have enough money in my account to cover a Direct Debit Amex repayment scheduled for today. However, that repayment is set to come out of my account 10 days before the payment due date, by which point I'll have enough money to cover that. Am I correct in thinking I can safely let the Direct Debit fail, as long as I follow up with manually repaying my balance by the actual due date? Or are there any consequences to letting the Direct Debit fail?