Say there is a small company (C1) that gives me 0.1% equity for building their website since they did not want to pay cash.

Now the founders of C1 stop working on C1 , create a new company C2 and use my website for C2. They sell my website for $1 from C1 to C2 to officially indicate that the website belongs to C2.

Since I still hold equity for C1, have I been shortchanged in not being able to realize any true gains from my work on building the website or am I protected from this scenario somehow?