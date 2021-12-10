0

Say there is a small company (C1) that gives me 0.1% equity for building their website since they did not want to pay cash.

Now the founders of C1 stop working on C1 , create a new company C2 and use my website for C2. They sell my website for $1 from C1 to C2 to officially indicate that the website belongs to C2.

Since I still hold equity for C1, have I been shortchanged in not being able to realize any true gains from my work on building the website or am I protected from this scenario somehow?

Yeah, you'd pretty much be out of luck in that scenario, but you'd have a 0.1% claim on the $1 and any other assets C1 had at the time. Working for equity is a pretty risky play.

The only protection I could see is if their contract with you includes specific language that gave you some guarantees.

