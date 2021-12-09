In 2020, wife and I filed separately. She was unable to make an IRA contribution (a deductible one, at least) due to being highly-paid and covered by a retirement program at work, and I was unable, due to having no compensation income (retired).

However, we just filed an amended return, changing filing status to MFJ, for a variety of reasons. If we had done that originally, I would have been entitled to make a Roth contribution or a deductible TIRA contribution. But, obviously we are well past the usual deadline for making a 2020 IRA contribution.

Question: Can I retroactively make a 2020 IRA contribution ? Not TIRA, since it would affect the return we just filed (and we'd have to amend again). But, a Roth one ?