As I understood and experienced in the US, when we want to buy something online, the online store website asks for complete name, card number, expiration date and even the security code(CVV) on the card. I think everybody can use the other's card with knowing this information. So, how can we trust to online stores to give them our card information?

Also, if I want to launch a new online store, how do other people trust my website and give me all their card information? What if I use this information to steal their money?

Is there any place people they want to launch an online store should go there and get some permissions before launching an online store or anybody can launch a website and ask the card information of people?