this past month, i keep reading news headlines about evergrande's default. today, dec 9 2021, bloomberg reports Evergrande Declared in Default as Huge Restructuring Looms.

Even Fitch has struggled to get information from Evergrande, noting on Thursday that the developer didn’t respond to its request for confirmation on this week’s coupon payments. “We are therefore assuming they were not paid,” Fitch analysts wrote in a statement. Bloomberg reported earlier this week that bondholders hadn’t received the money.

so fitch is ASSUMING evergrande defaulted. this doesn't prove evergrande defaulted!!!!

  • I can't get someone to confirm the sun has set in Europe recently, but it's a safe assumption it has. Evergrande warned they were running out of money last week. It's clear the Chinese government isn't interested in intervening. If they'd been able to make the payments, they'd be shouting that fact from the rooftops. Instead, they're refusing to call the ratings agency back.
