Not all stocks pay dividends.

Remember that stocks represent ownership of a company. If a company issues 1,000 shares of stock and you own 100 of them, you own 10% of the company.

A dividend is when a company decides to give some of its cash to the owners of the company (rather then using it to grow the company). If the same company above gave $10,000 in "dividends" ($10 per share), you'd get 10%, or $1,000 of it.

An interesting side effect of dividends is that they do not create wealth. The company is worth less as a result since it gave up some of its assets (cash) with nothing in return. So if your 100 shares of stock were worth $100 each and it paid $10 per share in dividends, those shares would now be worth $90 per share. So you'd go from having $10,000 in shares to $9,000 in shares and $1,000 in cash.