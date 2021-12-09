I called my bank to close my account. The sequence of events they told me was required is:
- Transfer all of my funds to the other bank (makes sense).
- Wait up to 2 business days for the transfer to complete.
But when I asked:
- If I transfer all of my funds from my account and some automated monthly subscription I've forgotten to cancel comes through, I'll be charged an overdraft fee.
- Can I suspend all new transactions on the account? No.
- Is there any solution for this or way I can safely empty my account without worry about about incurring overdraft fees? No.
Obviously the best solution would be to carefully track all of your monthly subscriptions and move them to the new account, but I've been a bit frivolous with these (Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, HBO, Amazon, Apple TV, Apple Music, Vimeo, Github, the list goes on and on) and have so many, I'm tempted to use this as an opportunity to let them all fail to renew and only update billing for the ones I actually notice not having anymore.
I'm just a little surprised that I'm not allowed to suspend charges on my own bank account, especially after telling the bank I want to close the account.