Obviously the best solution would be to carefully track all of your monthly subscriptions and move them to the new account, but I've been a bit frivolous with these (Netflix, Hulu, Youtube, HBO, Amazon, Apple TV, Apple Music, Vimeo, Github, the list goes on and on).

What I would do is move most of the money to the new account. Keep enough in the old account to cover a month or two of these monthly subscriptions. Then use the next 60 days to transfer the billing to either a credit card or the new bank account.

You should also check the old account to see if there were any you forgot. Every time one is pulled from the old account, go online and switch it to the new payment method.

If it turns out you underestimated the amount of monthly charges, you may have to move money back to the old account.

You will still have to look at the bank transactions for the last year or two to look for two other things:

Annual charges for some things. This can be from Amazon Prime, or your auto insurance.

Things that pull funds from your bank account on an irregular schedule. This can be used to replenish funds on the loyalty card from the coffee shop, or the subway/commuter train.

To make the search easier, most banks allow you to download all your transactions into a spreadsheet. Searching inside the spreadsheet should be easier.

I'm just a little surprised that I'm not allowed to suspend charges on my own bank account, especially after telling the bank I want to close the account.

We have had questions about this. People are amazed when a cancelled bank account springs back to life when an unexpected transaction arrives. Of course what you want to have happen is the bank to reject the transaction. But the impact is that you will have the potential embarrassment of the transaction being denied. and the possibility that the vendor will hit you with a service charge for the denied transaction.