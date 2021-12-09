0

I was wondering, how much dollars would that be? Can an individual impact slightly in the movement of a candle?

Thanks!

Improve this question
New contributor
Juan Diego Young is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Juan Diego Young is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.