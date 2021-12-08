Let's say, as an example, you're an investor with $1.25 million. Is
there any reason why you wouldn't want to open 3 different accounts
with different brokerages and split your assets so that all your
assets are covered under SIPC?
Because there are brokers covered by "Excess SIPC" insurance.
Charles Schwab
Additional brokerage insurance—in addition to SIPC protection—is
provided to Charles Schwab & Co., Inc. accounts through underwriters
in London. Schwab’s coverage with Lloyd's of London and other London
insurers, combined with SIPC coverage, provides protection of
securities and cash up to an aggregate of $600 million, and is limited
to a combined return to any customer from a Trustee, SIPC, and London
insurers of $150 million, including cash of up to $1,150,000. This
additional protection becomes available in the event that SIPC limits
are exhausted.
https://www.schwab.com/legal/sipc-account-protection
Interactive Brokers
Client securities accounts at Interactive Brokers LLC are protected by
the Securities Investor Protection Corporation ("SIPC") for a maximum
coverage of $500,000 (with a cash sublimit of $250,000) and under
Interactive Brokers LLC's excess SIPC policy with certain underwriters
at Lloyd's of London for up to an additional $30 million (with a
cash sublimit of $900,000) subject to an aggregate limit of $150
million. Futures and options on futures are not covered. As with all
securities firms, this coverage provides protection against failure of
a broker-dealer, not against loss of market value of securities.
https://www.interactivebrokers.com/en/index.php?f=2334&p=acc&conf=am
Robinhood
We have purchased an additional insurance policy for Robinhood
Markets, Inc., Robinhood Financial LLC, and Robinhood Securities, LLC
through Lloyds of London to supplement SIPC protection , and becomes
available to customers in the event that SIPC limits are exhausted.
This additional insurance policy provides protection for securities
and cash up to an aggregate of $100 million, and is limited to a
combined return to any customer of $10.5 million, including cash
of up to $1.75 million. Similar to SIPC protection, this additional
insurance does not protect against a loss in the market value of
securities.
https://cdn.robinhood.com/assets/robinhood/legal/RHF%20SIPC%20and%20Account%20Protection.pdf
Merill Edge (Merrill Lynch of Bank of America)
(Didn't say the limit for per client, but the aggregate is even higher than Charles Schwab. Proportionally it is $250 million per client)
MLPF&S has obtained private insurance coverage from a Lloyd’s of
London syndicate to provide additional protection for very large
client accounts. For customers who have received the full SIPC limits,
further protection (including up to $1.9 million for cash) is provided by this policy, subject to an aggregate loss limit of $1
billion for all customer claims.
https://mlaem.fs.ml.com/content/dam/ML/social-pdf/Merrill_FraudProtection_PDF.pdf