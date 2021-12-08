Most brokerages in the US are members of the SIPC. The SIPC provides an insurance for customers up to $500,000 for cash and securities held by the brokerage in case of troubles (bankruptcy, assets missing, etc). The SIPC protection for customers with multiple accounts is determined by "separate capacity" and they have a webpage on it here.

Let's say, as an example, you're an investor with $1.25 million. Is there any reason why you wouldn't want to open 3 different accounts with different brokerages and split your assets so that all your assets are covered under SIPC? In this case, you can open accounts Acc1, Acc2, Acc3, each with different brokerages so it's considered "separate capacity" by the SIPC, and Acc1 and Acc2 can have $500,000 in assets and Acc3 has $250,000 in assets.

There's a similar question asking about the downsides of having multiple investment accounts in general but I'm curious about how SIPC limits would factor into this consideration. I'm also assuming that if you're obscenely rich, there won't be enough brokerages to split your assets among or that the risk of a brokerage going under is so small that this isn't a factor.