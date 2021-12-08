You seem to be trying to make money on the stock market by exploiting short-term changes in the value of stocks. This isn't a strategy that works. In general, the price of a stock already reflects the best information available to investors about what it's going to do in the future. The fact that it goes up today isn't correlated with whether it will go up or down tomorrow. On the average, your trades will probably neither lose nor make money, except that you will also have overhead costs such as charges to make the trades, and possible taxes.

The intelligent thing to do is to put money in a low-overhead index fund every month and leave it alone. If your employer offers you a tax-advantaged way to do that, take advantage of that. Historically, this has returned about 8% annually per year.

But how do you tell whether the stock is cheap, especially in a current environments?

You can't. Nobody can.