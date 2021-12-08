0

I find that I lose money with the following pattern:

  • I find some stocks. markets go up
  • I buy these stocks and markets to catch up
  • But these stocks and markets go down before I put a stop order
  • Then I will lose money with a loss cut

I am sure that this is a typical amateur trading. How can one make an improvement?

2
  • "Don't gamble; take all your savings and buy some good stock and hold it till it goes up, then sell it. If it don't go up, don't buy it." -- Will Rogers
    – Pete Becker
    16 mins ago
  • True. But how do you tell whether the stock is cheap, especially in a current environments?
    – lemond_2021
    10 mins ago
You seem to be trying to make money on the stock market by exploiting short-term changes in the value of stocks. This isn't a strategy that works. In general, the price of a stock already reflects the best information available to investors about what it's going to do in the future. The fact that it goes up today isn't correlated with whether it will go up or down tomorrow. On the average, your trades will probably neither lose nor make money, except that you will also have overhead costs such as charges to make the trades, and possible taxes.

The intelligent thing to do is to put money in a low-overhead index fund every month and leave it alone. If your employer offers you a tax-advantaged way to do that, take advantage of that. Historically, this has returned about 8% annually per year.

But how do you tell whether the stock is cheap, especially in a current environments?

You can't. Nobody can.

